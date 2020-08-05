Zahid Hafeez replaces Aisha Farooqui as Foreign Office spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Wednesday appointed Zahid Hafeez as foreign office spokesman, replacing Aisha Farooqui, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification for the appointment of Zahid Hafeez has been issued. According to sources, Aisha Farooqui was replaced after she is going for a training course.

He has served for 26 years in the foreign office and remained at the post of Director General South Asia and SAARC before being handed over the new responsibility. He also served as DG Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and joint secretary national security.

He also served at Pakistani Embassy in Washington and High Commission in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 19 December 2019 announced the appointment of Director General Aisha Farooqui as the new spokesperson of Foreign Office.

According to a notification dated December 17 and issued, Aisha Farooqui, Director General, was transferred and posted as Director General/spokesperson of the Foreign Office with immediate effect and until further orders.

She replaced the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, who was nominated as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.

Aisha Farooqui is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. She had served as consulate general of Pakistan in Houston, United States.

