Pakistan condemns killing of innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the killing of unarmed and innocent Palestinians in military strikes by the occupying Israeli forces, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a foreign office statement, Pakistan has urged the international community to act against the aggressive actions of Israeli forces, which are violating international law and international humanitarian law.

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan believes that a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital.

Seven Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, two unidentified Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip, the ministry said, without giving further details. Meanwhile, schools were closed in both the Gaza Strip and in parts of Israel, including in commercial capital Tel Aviv. The Israeli army ordered “non-essential” workers in Tel Aviv and central Israel to stay at home like those in the Gaza border region and banned public gatherings after the strike.

