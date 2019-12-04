Pakistan extends condolences to Saudi King over demise of his brother

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have extended sympathies and condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the sad demise of his brother Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a press release issued by the foreign office on Wednesday,in their separate messages, the President and the Prime Minister expressed their sorrow and grief over the passing away of Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul as well as for fortitude and strength for the Al Saud family.

“His Royal Highness Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud passed away,” the royal court said on Sunday in a brief statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“A funeral prayer will be performed for his soul… on Monday… at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.”

The prince was the eldest surviving son of Saudi Arabia’s founding monarch, King Abdulaziz. The royal court did not elaborate on the cause of his death, but some local media said he had been ill for several years.

He was not said to be a politically active member of the royal Al-Saud family which counts thousands of members, only a handful of whom wield direct influence over the kingdom.

His sons, however, hold key government positions. Prince Faisal bin Bandar is the governor of Riyadh while Prince Abdullah bin Bandar is the head of the Saudi National Guard.

