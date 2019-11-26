PM Imran expresses gratitude to Saudi prince for economic support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s economic support to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister was talking to Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud who called on him in Islamabad, said PM Office media wing in a press release. The Saudi Prince is visiting Pakistan in connection with his charity projects in Islamabad.

The prime minister also underscored that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were unique and based on shared religion, culture and history.

The prime minister highlighted the tourism and economic potential of Pakistan and noted the macro-economic improvements, achieved by the government including the current account surplus.

He apprised Prince Sultan about the gross human rights violations by India in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), especially the inhuman lockdown of over 8 million people for more than one hundred days.

PM Khan underscored the importance of an effective counter-narrative and concerted efforts to combat Islamophobia.

He lauded the progress made by Saudi Arabia under the wise leadership of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

He said the international community should stand with the innocent Kashmiris in their just struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud highlighted the close affinity between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and deeply appreciated the role played by Pakistani professionals especially doctors and engineers in the progress and development of Saudi Arabia.

