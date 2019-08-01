Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday has offered consular access to Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, waiting for Indian response, ARY News reported.

Addressing a weekly press conference in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said in the light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan has offered to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was awarded capital punishment by the military courts after being found guilty over espionage charges.

Pakistan is waiting for Indian response in this regard, he continued.

Shedding light on Pakistan’s role for the Afghan peace process, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan has been facilitating the peace process with the Taliban in good faith and as a shared responsibility of the international community to bring peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan and the entire region.

He said matters related to the visit of the Taliban as announced the Prime Minister Imran Khan are being finalized.

Responding to a question about any progress on US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, the Spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to efforts of the international community for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Read more: DG ISPR calls ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case another Feb 27 for India

He said Foreign Office summoned the Indian High Commissioner on 28th and 30th of the last month, and today as well and lodged a strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

There are reports that ten thousand additional Indian forces personnel are being deployed in occupied Kashmir, which will further deteriorate human rights situation in the held territory.

