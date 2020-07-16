Pakistan provides second consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday provided second consular access to Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to commander Jadhav at 1500 hours.

Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s judgment of 17 July 2019, she said, adding that It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgment.

It is pertinent to mention here that first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 was earlier provided by Pakistan on 2nd September 2019. The mother and wife of Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on 25 December 2017.

The Indian spy is in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on 3 March 2016. During investigation, Commander Jadhav confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives. He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

Read More: India accepts Pakistan’s offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Earlier today, India had accepted Pakistan’s offer of second consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, sources privy to the development had said.

They had said Indian Charge d’Affaires had visited the Foreign Office to convey New Delhi’s acceptance of the offer.

Comments

comments