Pakistan records 2,482 coronavirus cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to witness a downward trend of coronavirus cases and deaths as the country reported 67 deaths over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 67 more people died of the infection, raising the death toll to 20,607.

Statistics 28 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,625

Positive Cases: 2482

Positivity % : 4.80%

Deaths : 67 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 28, 2021

A total of 51,625 samples were tested, out of which 2,482 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 4.80%, the NCOC said.

Yesterday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had granted go-ahead to locally made COVID-19 vaccine, said sources.

Locally made coronavirus vaccine PakVac would be available for general use in the ongoing week, sources said.

The National Control Lab for Biologicals (NCLB) of the DRAP has issued a certificate to PakVac for lot release after the vaccine passed the testing, sources said.

The first-ever COVID-19 vaccine developed in Pakistan ‘PakVac’ has passed testing and is ready for use.

The single-dose vaccine made with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

