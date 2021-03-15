Pakistan records 2,253 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 29 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,537, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 29 more lives and 2,253 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 22,038 and the positivity rate increases up to 5.11 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,307 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,823 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 607,453.

A total of 44,061 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 571,878 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,529,763 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Sunday, keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had hinted at imposing a complete lockdown in the provinces.

Expressing concerns over the rising number of coronavirus-related deaths and fresh cases in KP and Punjab, the NCOC had urged the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of the virus. Coronavirus situation rapidly worsening in the provinces, warned the NCOC.

Earlier on March 13, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had said that government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there was a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

