Pakistan sees sharp decline in COVID cases, positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus cases are on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to its lowest 3.71 per cent during the third wave of the pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, as many as 1,771 new cases of the Covid-19 detected over the previous 24 hours. The overall country’s caseload stands at 922,824.

Statistics 1 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,633

Positive Cases: 1771

Positivity % : 3.71%

The death toll climbed to 20,850 after 71 more people succumbed to the disease.

A total of 47,633 samples were tested, out of which 1,771 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 3.71%, the NCOC said.

3,397 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 844,638. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care has come down to 3,842.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 340,110 cases, Sindh 318,579, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 132,822, Islamabad 81,257, Balochistan 25,218, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,250, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,588.

