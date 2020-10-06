ISLAMABAD: As many as 467 more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 315,727.

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Thus far, 6,523 Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported.

Some 28, 280 tests were conducted across the country during the previous 24 hours. Around 300,616 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with more than 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak began, 315,727 infections have been detected in the country, including 138,593 in Sindh, 100,033 in Punjab, 38,105 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,420 in Balochistan, 16,845 in Islamabad, 2,874 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 3,857 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 3,702,607 corona tests have been conducted so far.

