Most Sindh schools found flouting social distancing, mask rules: report

SUKKUR: Most of the schools across Sindh were found flouting mask and social distancing rules, according to a monitoring report on implementation of SOPs at educational institutions.

Officials of the Evaluation and Monitoring Department visited Sindh’s 2,108 schools and sealed 46 of them for violating the government-prescribed SOPs, the report said. A total of 44,984 schools across the province had resumed classes in phases from November 15.

They found most of the schools disregarding social distancing and use of mask protocols. Hand senitizer which was made mandatory at educational institutions was also found missing at these schools, the report disclosed.

Moreover, there was a lack of cleanliness in classrooms and washrooms of many schools, the report said.

It said as many as 64,000 samples were tested during a period of 20 days. Thus far, 380 students and teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 while the results of 54, 000 samples are yet to come out. The majority of the positive cases detected at educational institutions belong to Karachi where 35 schools were sealed in four districts after positive cases surfaced there, the report said.

