KARACHI: Local administration in Karachi has launched a crackdown against marriage halls, restaurants and schools violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid rising virus cases, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the district administrations in Karachi imposed heavy fines and sealed marriage halls, restaurants and schools violating the COVID-19 SOPs besides also issuing warning to some of them.

The authorities took action against 10 marriage halls in the city with three of them facing shut down over violations while fines were imposed against seven of them.

Around 89 restaurants faced actions from the authorities with 57 of them being sealed over severe violations against precautionary measures besides also imposing fine of Rs 300,000 against 37 of them.

Four schools were also sealed during the drive while 12 schools were issued warning to completely implement upon the SOPs.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput while commenting on the action said that their actions would continue on a daily basis and anyone not wearing face masks and violating COVID-19 SOPs will face stern action from the authorities.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman NCOC, Asad Umar said indoor restaurants and marriage halls are emerging as high contributors to COVID-19 spread.

NCOC today has directed all provinces and federating units to crack down on SOP violations in these places, the minister said in his tweet.

We must not allow the irresponsible behavior of some to put the health of everyone at risk.

