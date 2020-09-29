Pakistan reports eight more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,474, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 32,665 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 672 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 311,516 with the addition of the new cases.

Thus far, 296,340 patients have recuperated with the inclusion of 318 people recovering their health in the past 24 hours.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stand at 8,702. More than 3.4 million tests have been conducted across the country. As many as 681 patients are under treatment at various hospitals across the country, out of whom 80 are on ventilators.

So far, Sindh has reported 136,395 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,292, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,727, Balochistan 15,177, Islamabad 16,532, Gilgit Baltistan 3,730, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,663.

Global coronavirus death toll passes one million

The global death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged less than a year ago in China and has swept across the world, passed one million.

The pandemic has ravaged the global economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil s jungles to America s biggest city New York.

World sports, live entertainment and international travel ground to a halt as fans, audiences and tourists were forced to stay at home, kept inside by strict measures imposed to curb the virus spread.

