COVID-19: Pakistan witnesses 43 deaths, 2,829 new cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,829 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 43 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,985. 2,257 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,186 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 395m185, whereas, the active cases stood at 47,390.

A total of 40,369 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 339,810 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,475,508 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Saturday, renowned scientist and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Science and Technology, Dr Attaur Rahman, had claimed that coronavirus vaccine might be available for the general public in Pakistan within four months.

Talking to ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Attaur Rehman had said that the government had allocated funds for the vaccine, adding that the clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine had begun in the country. He maintained that the coronavirus vaccine developed by China will be “better suited for us.”

Responding to a question, prominent pulmonologist Dr. Shazli Manzoor said that the United Kingdom (UK) will start mass production of coronavirus vaccine in December 2020. He maintained that the vaccine will be available in Pakistan around Rs10,000.

The pulmonologist was of the view that the vaccine will not be effective for those people who had survived COVID-19.

