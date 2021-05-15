Pakistan reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: In a sharp decline, Pakistan on Saturday reported less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to statistics shared by the NCOC, as many as 30,248 tests were performed during the past 24 hours, which resulted in a 5.06 percent positivity ratio or 1,531 cases.

The death toll from the infection has reached 19,467 in the country after NCOC reported 83 more COVID-related deaths today.

“The active COVID-19 cases stand at 71,804 in the country,” it said adding that 4,805 patients are currently being treated at 639 nationwide hospitals while 588 are put on ventilators.

The centre further shared 783,480 patients have recovered from the virus out of 874,751 positive cases and added that Punjab reported the most 324,589 cases and 9,322 deaths followed by 297,078 cases and 4,793 deaths in Sindh, 126,614 cases and 3,743 deaths in KP while Balochistan being the smallest province reported 23,814 cases and 262 deaths.

Read More: Pakistan reports 48 COVID deaths, 2,517 new cases

The federal capital, according to NCOC, reported 79,027 cases and 727 deaths while federally administered areas including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) witnessed 5,417 cases and 107 deaths, and 18,212 cases and 513 deaths respectively.

