Pakistan sees 144 COVID deaths, 5,870 fresh infections in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 144 more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 16,842, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 144 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,870 new cases were reported during the said period.

Statistics 23 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,818

Positive Cases: 5870

Positivity % : 10.90%

Deaths : 144 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 22, 2021

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 784,108 as 5,870 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

As many as 53,870 samples were tested, out of which nearly 5,870 turned out to be positive with 10.90 per cent positivity rate.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 682,290, while 4,652 patients are critically ill due to COVID and are currently under treatment at the country’s various hospitals.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for COVID-19 on Friday (today) as key decisions are expected from the meeting in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and deaths.

