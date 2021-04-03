Pakistan begins preparation to produce its own COVID vaccine

LAHORE: Pakistan has started preparations to produce its own COVID vaccine after the initiative is being launched by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

A presentation in this regard was given by the UAVS officials to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar today, who agreed to allocate a fund of Rs100 million for the preparation of the COVID vaccine.

“We have sought a time period of six months to prepare the vaccine,” the Director of the UVAS, Prof. Dr. Tahir Yaqub said adding that they had all necessary arrangements needed for its preparation.

He said that in case of any progress in vaccine development, they would make an announcement within a month.

The country has currently given nod to the British, Chinese and Russian vaccines to be imported in order to get its population vaccinated against the deadly infection.

In the first phase, the country allowed health workers to receive COVID jabs, followed by people aged upto sixty years and later people aged 50 years. The vaccination administered by the government is free of cost and follows a procedure laid down by the NCOC, which involves registration through NIC number.

Besides this, the government has also allowed provinces and private firms to import COVID vaccines. Several private hospitals and pharma firms have also begun the vaccination process at their centres, receiving charges set by the authorities.

