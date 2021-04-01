98pc of Pakistanis to get free coronavirus vaccine, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that 98 per cent of the population will get free coronavirus vaccines, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Fawad Chaudhry said that the people can also get themselves vaccinated from private hospitals.

The federal government has fixed the price of CanSino, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Chian, at Rs4,225 per dose, the minister said, adding that people needed to get only one shot of the vaccine.

Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry, “The Russian vaccine’s price cannot be determined at the moment, as the matter of setting its rate is currently underway in court.”

Earlier on March 31, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had asked elderly citizens to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the government vaccination centres on April 1.

The elderly citizens, who had received their first jab on March 10, were asked by the provincial government to get a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the corona vaccination centres.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had told the media that the vaccination centres will remain opened on Sunday as well in order to facilitate the elderly people and clarified that vaccines are available in large quantity.

She had detailed that 126 corona vaccination centres were established across the province where nearly 20,000 elderly people were being vaccinated on daily basis.

