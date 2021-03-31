Elderly citizens asked to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has asked elderly citizens to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the government vaccination centres on April 1, ARY News reported.

The elderly citizens, who had received their first jab on March 10, were asked by the provincial government to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the corona vaccination centres.

Dr Yasmin Rashid told media that the vaccination centres will remain opened on Sunday as well in order to facilitate the elderly people and clarified that vaccines are available in large quantity.

She detailed that 126 corona vaccination centres were established across the province where nearly 20,000 elderly people are being vaccinated on a daily basis.

Dr Rashid said that 1 million vials of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be transported to Pakistan very soon.

The health minister also announced that Punjab province has started the registration process of people aged above 50 years for COVID-19 vaccination.

As many as 7,582 elderly citizens were administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine till March 12 since the second phase of a countrywide coronavirus vaccination kicked off in Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had said 7,582 people aged above 60 years were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the province. A total of 207,464 elderly citizens had gotten themselves registered for vaccination. Of the total, 1,298 people had received first jab at Lahore Expo Centre the day the second phase started.

