Pakistan and Cuba have signed an agreement to partially withdraw visa condition which would allow diplomats and government officials to travel without having visa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed at the Foreign Ministry where Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan and Cuban Ambassador to Pakistan Gabriel Tiel Capote signed the document here today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the visiting Cuban vice president Roberto Morales Ojeda were also present.

According to the agreement, the people having official passports and diplomatic positions and special passport holders will be allowed to enter into both countries without possessing visas.

The visa agreement will help expand bilateral relations and strengthen trade, cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the agreement for visa-free entry will further enhance diplomatic, trade and cultural ties between Islamabad and Havana.

Earlier in the day, Cuban Vice President Roberto Morales Ojeda along with his delegation arrived in Foreign Ministry during his visit to Pakistan.

The delegation led by Cuba’s VP Ojeda was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Ojeda, during his meeting Shah Mehmood Qureshi, discussed Pakistan-Cuba bilateral relations, Kashmir situation and other matters of mutual interests.

Both sides agreed on promotion of bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medicine and bio-technology in the meeting.

Comments

comments