LAHORE: Pakistan Customs Anti-Smuggling wing seized smuggled items worth Rs3.63 billion in the last 11 months of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Customs carrying out an exhaustive drive against smuggled items to minimise the tax loss to the national kitty.

According to the yearly report issued by the Pakistan Customs collector, the teams in various raids seized smuggled items including, gold, dry fruits, medicines, tyres, cigarettes and others worth Rs3.63 billion.

The report showed the increase in revenue collection from July 2020 to June 2021. Revenue surged by 112.46 per cent as compared to last financial year.

In a separate raid in Karachi, earlier this year, customs officials had recovered a large quantity of foreign made firecrackers from a godown in Karachi.

Read more: Customs recover large quantity of foreign made firecrackers

The Customs in a raid at a warehouse here recovered a large haul of foreign-made firecrackers worth several millions of rupees, according to officials.

Comments

comments