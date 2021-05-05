Pakistan cuts international flights by 80pc due to COVID surge

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has slashed 80 international flights in the light of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directives to contain the surge of the third wave of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The restrictions will remain imposed till May 20.

Following the directives of the CAA, international flights operation has been reduced to 123 weekly international flights from 590.

Only 40 international flights weekly would be allowed to land at Karachi International Airport amid the COVID threat, while the earlier number was 189. Similarly, Islamabad airport will entertain 25 international flights instead of 120, Quetta airport two instead of ten flights, Faisalabad airport eight, and Multan airport will receive eight inbound flights instead of 41.

Due to prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May.

All international travelers coming to Pakistan will require to produces a mandatory negative COVID-19 PCR test that has to be taken within 72 hours of the travel date.

Sources further said that the PCR test will be done again at the airport on arrival in Pakistan. If the test is negative, then the travelers would be quarantine for ten days.

