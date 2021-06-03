Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 21,000 deaths by COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 92 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 21,022.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the COVID-19 cases witnessed a minor surge over the past 24 hours as many as 2,028 new cases of the COVID-19 detected. The overall country’s caseload stands at 926,695.

Statistics 3 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,523

Positive Cases: 2028

Positivity % : 3.93%

Deaths : 92 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 3, 2021

A total of 51,523 samples were tested, out of which 2,028 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 3.93%, the NCOC said.

3,889 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 852,574. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care has come down to 3,630.

Read more: Nearly 8mn people receive COVID jabs in Pakistan: NCOC

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 340,989 cases, Sindh 320,488, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,450, Islamabad 81,446, Balochistan 25,370, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,344, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,608.

Pakistan has so far administered nearly eight million doses of COVID vaccine.

It is pertinent to mention here that measures have been taken from the NCOC to expedite COVID vaccination in the country.

