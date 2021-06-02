ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has so far administered nearly eight million doses of COVID vaccine as the country has begun registration of people aged upto 19 years for the inoculation drive, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics shared on the Twitter handle of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 305,093 people were administered COVID vaccine on June 01.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 1 June: 305,093

Total vaccine administered till now: 7,953,574 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 2, 2021



It said that the total vaccine administered in the country until now stands at 7,953,574.

It is pertinent to mention here that measures have been taken from the NCOC to expedite COVID vaccination in the country.

The government in Punjab, one of the biggest provinces in the country, decided to establish task forces in districts under the supervision of deputy commissioners to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The task force will comprise members including district police officer (DPO), chief executive officer (CEO) health and representatives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that mobile vaccination teams will be formed to increase the COVID-19 vaccination capacities of the province. She added that the vaccination process will be expedited in Lodhran, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Kasur.

Other than Punjab, the second-most populous province, Sindh, also opened two mobile vaccination units for COVID-19 in Karachi besides establishing vaccination centres at various places. The mobile units were established by Sindh Health Department in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh (PRCS) on Tuesday.

