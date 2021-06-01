Task forces to be established for expediting vaccination process in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish task forces in districts under the supervision of deputy commissioners to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The task force will comprise members including district police officer (DPO), chief executive officer (CEO) health and representatives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The decision was taken in a session chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid today which was attended by the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, CCPO Lahore, DGPR, secretaries of the provincial health department and high-level civil and military officials.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that mobile vaccination teams will be formed to increase the COVID-19 vaccination capacities of the province. She added that the vaccination process will be expedited in Lodhran, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Kasur.

During the meeting, the Punjab chief secretary said that the country could not afford back-to-back lockdowns in view of the current economic conditions. The chief secretary added that the concerned district officers will be questioned for not achieving the targets.

A day earlier, the province had administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 167,000 citizens. The officials of the provincial home department briefed that 29 restaurants have been sealed across the province over the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

