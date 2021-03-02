Pakistan deplores missile attack in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned recent missile attacks by Houthi militia in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in particular a projectile that injured five civilians in a border village in Jazan region.

“These attacks not only violate the territorial integrity of the Kingdom but also threaten the lives of innocent people,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

“Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation, as it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Pakistan also calls on Houthi militia to halt its attacks on Ma’arib governorate in Yemen,” he said.

“We reiterate our call for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen through peaceful means.”

Five people were injured when a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia fell in the Jazan region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, accoridng to reports.

