MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday the Narendra Modi government’s actions have divided India into two parts.

“There are the people who keep a secular mindset while the other Hindutva philosophy,” he said while talking to journalists in Multan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qureshi said all minorities and enlightened Hindus are protesting against India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. He added 25 people have thus far been killed in the raging protests in the neighbouring country.

He said the chief ministers of India’s five states have refused to implement the controversial citizenship law.

He said international newspapers and magazines are carrying articles criticising the Indian government that is pursuing the Hindutva agenda.

Also Read: The ‘lathi’: India’s colonial vintage anti-protest weapon

The foreign minister said the Indian government enforced curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir but entire India cannot be put under curfew. He added the world has seen the real face of India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has been carrying out ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the fencing along the LoC has also been cut at five places.

He said he has sent his seventh letter to UN Security Council president, apprising him of situation on the ground. He added UN Military Observers Group should brief the UN Security Council about the situation prevailing along the Line of Control.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan desires an early meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to send across a message of the entire Ummah on the issue.

Responding to a question about NAB Amendment Ordinance, he said PPP and PML-N desired review of the NAB law and now as the government has proposed some amendments, the opposition parties are trying to give it a new color. He said the matter can be resolved through mutual consultations.

Comments

comments