Pakistan determined for peaceful neighborhood: Munir Akram

NEW YORK: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that Pakistan is willing to have peaceful relations with all the neighboring countries.

In a statement on assuming charge at the United Nations, he said Pakistan will continue to support the just cause of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Read More: IOK people continue to suffer as lockdown completes 90 days

Munir Akram said that Indian atrocities and state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir will be highlighted at the United Nations.

He said intensifying the efforts against anti-Islam narrative, corruption and money laundering will be his top priority.

Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations said Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and security, arms reduction, and climate change will be continued.

Read More: Indian troops raping women, atmosphere of fear being cultivated in IoK: Lodhi

Munir Akram has taken charge of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) after the departure of Maleeha Lodhi.

The envoy replaced Maleeha Lodhi after completion of her tenure at the global peace and security maintenance body.

Comments

comments