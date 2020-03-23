Pakistan gets clearance for expats stranded in Doha, will return tonight

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate the stranded passengers at Doha airport, the Government of Pakistan has decided to allow operation of one flight by Qatar Airways to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Qatar Airways will operate a special flight to Islamabad tonight with 72 Pakistani passengers on board. These passengers were in transit at Doha and are currently stranded due to halted flight operations across the globe amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Coronavirus fear: 96 passengers flying to Doha offloaded

The flight is expected to arrive at 8:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. The passengers will be subjected to strict health screening upon arrival as advised by the Ministry of Health before being allowed to leave the airport premises after landing.

Read More: Karachi, Sukkur airports to remain closed from 24th

The federal government’s March 21 move to suspend international flights coming into Pakistan till April 4 has left travelers stranded at airports across the globe.

At least 55 Pakistanis were stranded at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand while 54 passengers were refused boarding by airlines at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

Comments

comments