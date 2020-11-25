Pakistan submits dossier to UN containing evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has presented Pakistan’s dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Munir Akram called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York where he presented him Pakistan’s dossier containing evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

During the meeting that took place at the UN Headquarters in New York, Akram briefed the UN secretary-general about the Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

He apprised the UN chief that Indian is involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.

Later, addressing a virtual news conference, Munir Akram said India is involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and in the region and wants to paralyse Pakistan’s economy.

He said the UN Security Council’s team is also investigating Indian terrorism in Pakistan, which is an open violation of United Nation Charter and international laws. Akram said Pakistan’s dossier of Indian terrorism will also be handed over to the member countries of UN Security Council.

Read: RAW officer Anurag Singh mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack: DG ISPR

He said India is continuously involved in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself against any kind of Indian aggression.

The ambassador said Indian is also consistently involved in sabotaging the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has a pivotal role in Pakistan’s development. He expressed hopes that the international community will stop India from sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Comments

comments