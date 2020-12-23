Pakistan wants to see economic stability in Afghanistan: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan wants to see economic stability in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

After the conclusion of Track II dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Moeed Yusuf said that both countries should devise a comprehensive strategy for enhancing economic ties. He added that the economic prosperity of both countries was linked with each other.

He added that Pakistan is focusing on economic security and peace in Afghanistan is essential for building strong contacts with Central Asian states.

The SAPM on National Security said that Pakistan has taken effective steps to promote trade, visa facilities and economic ties besides opening border markets in Kurram and Chitral.

The members of Afghan delegation also praised the efforts of the Pakistani government for establishing peace in Afghanistan. They assured that more progress will be made in bilateral trade ties in the future.

In a Twitter message, Moeed Yusuf said, “It was a pleasure to meet a senior Afghan delegation visiting Islamabad for a Track II dialogue. Pakistan remains fully committed to a peaceful and prosperous future alongside our Afghan brothers and sisters.”

It was a pleasure to meet a senior Afghan delegation visiting Islamabad for a Track II dialogue. Pakistan remains fully committed to a peaceful and prosperous future alongside our Afghan brothers and sisters. https://t.co/1cNKSZbpkr — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) December 22, 2020

Comments

comments