ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke Wednesday to all Pakistani diplomatic staff deputed globally to deliberate over issues faced by the diaspora and expatriates, particularly at the hands of embassies, whose remittances the premier said helped the country out of potential bankruptcy, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister held a virtual session today at the ministry of foreign affairs, which all the ambassadors and diplomatic staff deputed everywhere in the world joined online, wherein he laid out a number of issues faced by Pakistani nationals outside and how ‘callous’ the Pakistani ambassadorial staff has been in addressing issues especially that of the middle eastern countries.

There has been a problematic situation in the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia where most of the Pakistani overseas community earns their livelihood, he said. He added the embassies must revisit and correct their approach to those whose remittances have helped Pakistani from bankruptcy.

“We have received complaints on the citizens portal as well,” said the premier warning the staff to improve their dealing with expats overseas.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our asset and any negligence to serve them is unacceptable.”

He said the government received massive amount of complaints via the Pakistan Citizen Portal from the labour class working in various countries. Rich and those with resources get around with whatever means at their disposal but the poor and less-privileged class is always at the mercy out there, he said.

Separately, PM Khan directed the ambassadors to focus on bringing foreign direct investment to Pakistan just like, as he said, Indian ambassadors do, and underscored that it must be evaluated which embassy facilitated how much FDI to Pakistan.

