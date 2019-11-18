Pakistan emerging as naturally rich country: President Alvi

QUETTA: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan, the world’s sixth-most populous state, was full of breathtaking tourism sites and emerging as naturally rich country, ARY News reported.

Addressing Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019 in Quetta on Monday, President Alvi said that Pakistan was at the doorstep of a new era in respect of economic development and progress.

He said the world was considering Pakistan as a lucrative place to do business and added that there was huge potential of investment in the country in various fields.

The president noted, “Balochistan is quite rich in resources, including mining, coast, fishing and livestock.”

Speaking on the occasion, he said livestock was a comprehensive field that contributes to nutrition, poverty alleviation, rural development and overall economic growth.

