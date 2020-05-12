Pakistan to keep exposing India’s evil designs before world: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan will keep exposing India’s evil designs before the world, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News talk show ‘Power Play’, FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and all other international forums.

He maintained that Indian navy commander Kulbhushan Yadav had been involved in subversive activities in Balochistan. The foreign minister said that India could launch a false flag operation against Pakistan. He said that India had been trying to sabotage Pak-Iran brotherly ties.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said that he had parted ways with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Raymond Davis issue. On the occasion, FM Qureshi has challenged PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to a debate.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto’s insinuations against me baseless, wishful: FM Qureshi

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had clarified his position on the claims made by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in yesterday’s assembly session.

FM Qureshi had said that Bilawal Bhutto’s national assembly talk with regards to him was based on unsubstantiated claims and emotional verbiage.

He had said that Bilawal Bhutto should snap out of fool’s paradise, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was as strong as it was on day one.

