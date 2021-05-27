Facebook to invest in fiber network in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Facebook has partnered with private company Nayatel to invest in fiber broadband in Pakistan in order to improve and expand connectivity in the country.

The network will cover eight big cities over the next two years.

A press release by the country’s private networking firm said that it will build, maintain and operate the infrastructure and Facebook will invest in the fiber build and support network planning.

This high-speed fiber will connect thousands of sites by 2022, and improve the capacity and geographical reach of the internet to 10 to 15 million people across eight major cities in Pakistan.

“The network will offer fiber backhaul on an open-access, non-discriminatory basis to mobile operators and ISPs, increasing capacity and supporting high speed for 4G/5G connectivity,” the press release said.

Read More: IT ministry to avail Rs8 budget for 9 broadband, optical fiber projects

“By investing and supporting the building of networks, Facebook is helping operators leverage fiber infrastructure to improve access to affordable broadband,” it said.

In a statement, Head of Connectivity and Access Policy, Asia Pacific, Facebook, Tom Varghese said the partnership with Nayatel is part of efforts to bring fast and reliable internet connectivity to people around the world, including in Pakistan.

Comments

comments