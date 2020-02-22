Pakistan made significant progress on FATF action plan: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Saturday said Pakistan has made significant progress on implementation of a 27-point action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the last one year.

“14 out of 27 action items of the ICRGA Action Plan carry ‘largely complete’ status now,” he said in a Twitter statement.

The federal minister said the overwhelming majority of member countries of the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing watchdog have positively acknowledged the significant progress made by Pakistan.

Also Read: Hafeez thanks China for support in FATF meetings

“Pakistan is undergoing dual scrutiny at FATF platform. Pak authorities are aiming to complete the ICRG action plan during 2020. And also working in parallel on the deficiencies of the APG MER for which we are currently in the observation period,” he explained.

Pakistan is undergoing dual scrutiny at FATF platform. Pak authorities are aiming to complete the ICRG action plan during 2020. And also working in parallel on the deficiencies of the APG MER for which we are currently in the observation period. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) February 22, 2020

Read More: China lauds Pakistan’s ‘enormous efforts’ in improving CTF regime

In the wake of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog’s plenary meeting in Paris, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said in a tweet on Feb 21: “Pakistan has made enormous efforts in improving its CTF regime, which has been recognized by the majority of FATF members at the latest plenary meeting in Paris.”

“China & other countries will continue offering assistance to Pakistan in this area,” the spokesperson added.

Comments

comments