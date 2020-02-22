Pakistan will come off FATF grey list soon: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan will come off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) soon, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Multan, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has made significant progress on implementation of a 27-point action plan of the terror financing watchdog.

The foreign minister, refereeing to the FATF’s recent statement issued after the Paris meeting, said that India has, once again, failed in its nefarious designs to push Pakistan into the blacklist of FATF.

Read More: Pakistan made significant progress on FATF action plan: Hammad Azhar

He said that restoration of regional peace is among the top priorities of the incumbent government, adding that peace deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban is a majored diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

He said that PTI emerged as the most popular party during the last elections and added that the government will complete its constitutional term.

The foreign minister said that conspirators were spreading rumours to escape from the ongoing accountability process. He said that plunderers of national wealth will have to go through the accountability process at all costs.

FM Qureshi said that 2020 is the year of economic development and added that the government was taking concrete measures to overcome inflation in the country.

Comments

comments