Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investors: Nafeez Zakaria

LONDON: Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said Pakistan offers great opportunities for foreign investors to invest in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

“Pakistan due to its geostrategic location and position offers tremendous opportunities for foreign investment”, Zakaria said while addressing in a ceremony held to present his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II, at the Buckingham Palace London.

He offered the investors from the UK to take maximum benefits from the opportunities offered by Pakistan.

The high commissioner, on behalf of President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan conveyed best wishes to the Queen, the Royal family, the government and people of the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion warmly welcomed the High Commissioner to the Buckingham Palace.

Appreciating friendly relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, the Queen extended warm wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

In the month of May, members of British Parliament called on Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria at the Pakistan High Commission in London to review bilateral relations, trade and investment between the two countries.

Prominent members of the Pakistani community were also present during the meeting.

