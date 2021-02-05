Ready to ‘go the extra mile’ for peace: PM on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: If India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions, Pakistan is ready to take two steps forward for peace, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“But let no one mistake our desire for stability & peace as a sign of weakness,” he cleared in a series of tweets.

“Rather, it is because of our strength & confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that fulfills the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the prime minister said.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said he wants to reiterate that Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions.

“Over 7 decades of Indian Occupation & oppression have failed to weaken the Kashmiri people’s resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination,” PM Khan maintained. “Now, a younger generation of Kashmiris is taking the struggle forward with even greater resolve.”

“To the Kashmiri people, my message is that your goal of self determination is not far. Pakistan will stand with you till you achieve your legitimate rights. Pakistan has always stood for peace in our region, but the onus of creating an enabling environment lies with India.”

