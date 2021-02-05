SRINAGAR: As Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today, a number of posters with a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan have surfaced in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters put up by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance read: “Thank you Pakistan, thank you Imran Khan, thank you Jawan.” These posters reiterated that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of freedom.

Also Read: Time to end Kashmir ‘human tragedy’: COAS

The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to send out a strong message to the world that it stands by Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day is observed every year to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Also Read: President, PM Khan urge world to hold India accountable for its crimes in IoK

A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan at 10am today to show solidarity with the people of the occupied region.

Comments

comments