Pakistan hails OIC for reaffirming support on Kashmir issue  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed gratitude to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its member states for reaffirming strong and unequivocal support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute during the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niger, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said the CFM adopted a comprehensive and strongly-worded resolution on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“We extend our deep gratitude to Niger, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in their respective statements during the Opening Plenary Session of the CFM,” read the statement.

Read More: OIC adopts resolution on Kashmir, rejecting Indian measures

It said that Pakistan is grateful for the explicit reiteration in the “Niamey Declaration” of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a “peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Pakistan also welcomes the report of OIC secretary general’s special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir on his visit to Pakistan and AJK, which was submitted to the CFM.

The FO spokesperson said that the OIC has always steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause as reflected in decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and CFMs as well as statements by the OIC and its human rights body, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC).

Pakistan also expresses gratitude to the OIC for the unanimous adoption of resolution on Islamophobia, it added.

Pakistan looks forward to hosting the 48th CFM Session in 2021, the spokesperson said and added that as the prospective CFM chair, Pakistan stands ready to constructively engage with the entire OIC membership to promote unity, peace and prosperity among the Muslim Ummah.

Comments

comments