Pakistan calls back its HC in India for consultation

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the Pulwama attack, Pakistan on Monday called back its high commissioner (HC) appointed in India for consultations over the prevailing situation, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in his tweet message said, “We have called back our high commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning.”

India has been leveling accusations against Pakistan over Pulwama attack and in comedy of errors, the Indian media named Abdul Rasheed Ghazi, as the alleged main suspect of the attack,

Rasheed Ghazi was killed a decade ago in an operation launched by the former President at Lal Masjid.

Yesterday, responding to Indian allegations, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to the attack.

She was briefings to Islamabad-based diplomats in the wake of the Pulwama attack in the federal capital.

In a statement, spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan had rejected Indian allegations because these were made within a short span of time following the attack and without carrying out any investigation.

“These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were nevertheless consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such incidents in the past,” he said.

The spokesperson said Jaesh-e-Mohammad (JeM) remained a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and the country was implementing its obligations with regard to sanctions on such outfits.

