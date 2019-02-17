Indian media holds late Abdul Rasheed Ghazi ‘responsible’ for Pulwama attack

ISLAMABAD: In a fresh propaganda against Pakistan, the Indian media in its unrealistic reporting on Sunday blamed Pakistan for the alleged Pulwama attack by linking it with late Lal Masjid cleric Abdul Rasheed Ghazi.

The Pulwama attack on February 14 had killed 44 Indian paramilitary forces.

Rasheed was killed in 2007 during the Lal Masjid operation launched by then president General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf.

Rasheed with his brother Abdul Aziz used to run the Lal Masjid in Islamabad and the adjoining Jamia Hafsa seminary.

According to Indian media’s claim Rasheed is a close associate of Masood Azhar and one of his most trusted commanders.

Read more: Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over Pulwama attack allegations

After the propaganda of the Indian media, the security forces have started a major hunt for Abdul Rasheed Ghazi.

Reacting on the report, the Indian government has banned broadcasting of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in India.

The General Elections in India are right on the corner and the political parties over there, have been using such blame tactics to accuse Pakistan, in order to attract its voters,

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday (January 31) warned India from dragging Pakistan into its elections.

During a weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said India must confine its electoral politics to their homeland only.

