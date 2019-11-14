Pakistan heading towards industrial development: Khusro Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar has said that Pakistan is heading towards industrial development adding that several countries are heavily investing in e-commerce and the digital economy.

Addressing a seminar on Peace and Development organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in Islamabad, the federal minister said many development opportunities have been missed due to ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

“Political solution to Afghanistan issue will bring regional progress and development,” he said while

He underscored that Pakistan should also invest in research and development and promote other modern sectors on the pattern of China.

“Pakistan is focusing on promoting cooperation in the energy sector at the regional level,” said the planning minister.

Talking about China Pakistan Economic Corridors, the Minister said that under the CPEC framework other countries can become partners and make investments to the mutual benefit of all. Khusro Bakhtiar said the present government has accelerated the pace and implementation of CPEC projects and hurdles related to CPEC projects have been largely removed.

The Minister called for initiating joint ventures with the private sector for sustained economic growth.

He highlighted that a B2B forum has been formulated between the investors of Pakistan and China for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, President IPRI and foreign delegates were also present.

