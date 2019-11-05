Groundbreaking of ML-1 project to be held in next six months: Khusro Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar has said that significant progress has been made on the ML-1 project of Pakistan Railways and it has been decided to speed up work on it to launch groundbreaking in next six months.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Pakistani and Chinese sides have agreed to take forward the cooperation in various sectors under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“JCC meeting of today remained very productive and many decisions have been taken to increase industrial cooperation between both the countries,” he added.

He said the discussion was also held in-depth by both sides to enhance the steel production capacity of Pakistan.

The Minister said 300 MW power plant has been inaugurated in Gwadar and it is part of the development of the coastal city.

He said the development of Gwadar and establishing a free trade zone in the city is among the foremost priorities of the government.

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar inaugurated the 300 Megawatt coal power plant in Gwadar.

He stated that the incumbent government had speed up the pace of CPEC projects which is evident from the inauguration of this coal power plant. He expressed confidence that the implementation of CPEC projects will be fast-tracked in the coming days.

