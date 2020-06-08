Pakistan reacts to Indian threat of conducting air strikes

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has reacted to the India threats of conducting air strikes inside Pakistan, saying that the Indian troops should remember the last year’s swift and effective response from Pakistan against the misadventure, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in her statement, “I think they [India] should also remember the swift and effective response that the misadventure Indian forces received last February from Pakistan. Our capability and our resolve was clearly demonstrated.”

The spokesperson gave the statement in response to the threat of Indian Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah, of conducting air and surgical strikes inside Pakistani territory.

Rejecting Indian home minister’s rhetoric against Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that any aggression or misadventure by New Delhi will receive a befitting response.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Qureshi termed the recent Indian threats to Pakistan an attempt to sabotage Afghan peace process. He maintained that the Indian leadership was issuing threatening statements against Islamabad to divert global attention from its worsening internal situation and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister asked Indian home minister Amit Anilchandra Shah to stop the rhetoric against Pakistan and reiterated that Islamabad is fully prepared to thwart any misadventure.

On the occasion, he asked that why Indian media kept silence over Ladakh issue? and why India is reluctant to conduct surgical strike in Ladakh?

