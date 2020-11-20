Pakistan rejects Indian PM Narendra Modi’s allegations: Foreign Office   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday categorically rejected the allegations leveled by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi against Pakistan regarding cross-border terrorism, ARY NEWS reported.

“We view these as part of India’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,” a press release issued from the foreign office read.

The foreign office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that it was evident that India has stepped up anti-Pakistan propaganda, following the presentation of the Dossier by Pakistan providing irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism.

“The Dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documents India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing, and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan,” he said adding that bland denials and regurgitation of an old litany of charges by the Indian side will not change facts.

Raising the ‘bogey’ of so-called “cross-border terrorism” time and again does not lend any credibility to India’s false narrative, he said adding that on the other hand, India’s history of conducting false flag operations in IIOJK and inside India to malign Pakistan is too well-known.

Read More: Attempts to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail: China

The spokesman said that Pakistan has consistently sensitized the international community about the possibility of the neighbouring arch-rival resorting yet again to a false flag operation, and we take this opportunity to forewarn the world again.

The use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it guilty under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism Conventions.

Pakistan calls upon the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of evidence provided by Pakistan and urge India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for its terrorist activities directed against Pakistan, the foreign office spokesman said.

Comments

comments