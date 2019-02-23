Pakistan ready to give befitting reply to any Indian aggression: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Amid the rising tension between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama attack, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan was ready to give befitting reply to India’s aggression.

Condemning India’s aggressive behaviour, Shehbaz Sharif said the whole country was united against any Indian misadventure and aggression.

“India should shun the thinking of darkening future of South Asian people and the trend of animosity towards Pakistan in every Indian election should be ended,” he said in a statement.

Read More: Gen Bajwa vows to pay back India in the same coin

The armed forces of the country have full support of the Pakistani nation, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said adding that the drawn-out war on terror was a reflection of great sacrifices and national resilience.

“The nation has fought every challenge and enemy with unprecedented passion,” he said.

The opposition leader also condemned killing of a Pakistani prisoner in Indian jail and mob attacks on Muslims in occupied Kashmir and India.

He said the Indian government should stop unlawfulness and ensure safety of Muslims. He said bomb, bullets and torture could neither bring peace nor resolve issues.

Comments

comments