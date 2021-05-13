Web Analytics
In pictures: Pakistan, Indian armies exchange sweets on Eidul Fitr

In line with a long-held tradition, officers of the Pakistan and Indian armies exchanged sweets and pleasantries along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The sweets were exchanged at the Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing point in the district.

The armies of both neighbouring countries exchange sweets and pose for photographs every year on festive occasions i.e. Eid.

