‘Pakistan will continue highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir’:Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said Pakistan will continue highlighting the Kashmir issue at every forum and will unveil Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Pakistan feels the pain of Kashmiris living in the occupied valley,” the minister said while addressing a seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Presidency in Islamabad.

He said India has utterly failed in handling Kashmir issue and rights violation is increasing day by day in IoK.

“The valley has been militarized by India to refrain Kashmiris from their old demand of right to self determination,” he said.

Criticizing India, he said India always ran away from Pakistan’s proposal to settle the core issues between both the countries.

The minister urged for an amicable resolution of Kashmir issue as it is inevitable for peace and stability in the south Asian region.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to reiterate whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Vawda, president and prime minister of AJK and others have strongly condemned the Indian mayhem in the held valley and called upon the international community to take notice of rights violation in the valley.

